BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKN opened at $11.28 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

