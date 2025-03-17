BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 203,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 77,324 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 563,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.