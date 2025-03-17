BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 203,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
