Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are heavily involved in the development or application of blockchain technology. These companies may directly build blockchain platforms, integrate blockchain into their operations, or leverage the technology to disrupt traditional business models, making their stock performance partly dependent on blockchain trends and adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,323,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.63. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $417.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,842,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,474,400. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,870,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,111. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $128.76 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.22.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,644,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.90. 412,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $158.92 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 3,701,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

