BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 94,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 54,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.
Separately, Clarus Securities raised BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
