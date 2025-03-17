BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 94,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 54,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Clarus Securities raised BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

