BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 85,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 37,161 shares.The stock last traded at $79.42 and had previously closed at $78.91.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $782.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKIE. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 607,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,327 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 574,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

