Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $69.09. 301,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,164,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,920.00%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $523,657.42. The trade was a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.