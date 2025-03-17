Brendan O’Connor Sells 45,055 Shares of Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Connor sold 45,055 shares of Regal Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.80), for a total value of A$127,956.20 ($80,984.94).

Brendan O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Brendan O’Connor sold 490,252 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.80), for a total value of A$1,392,315.68 ($881,212.46).

Regal Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Increases Dividend

Regal Partners Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Regal Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Regal Partners’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

