Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
