Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

