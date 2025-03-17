Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.3 %

BEPC stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

