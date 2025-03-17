Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creekside Partners raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.