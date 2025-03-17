Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.71% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

