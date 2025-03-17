Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Captivision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Captivision Stock Performance

Captivision stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Captivision has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

