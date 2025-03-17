Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,453,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

