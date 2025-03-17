Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,807 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,211,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,684 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $373,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

