Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CLST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.74. 4,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.14. Catalyst Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

