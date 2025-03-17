Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

CTRA opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

