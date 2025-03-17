Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Azenta were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,894,000 after acquiring an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 107,339 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Azenta by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 77,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

