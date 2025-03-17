CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Announces Earnings Results

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.55%.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
CBAT stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.59. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
About CBAK Energy Technology
