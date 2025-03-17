Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLR. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLR opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

