Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 342,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 43,753 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -270.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prospect Capital

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,501,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,088,350.56. This trade represents a 2.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.