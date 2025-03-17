Choate Investment Advisors Buys 1,420 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 567,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $225.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.35.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,045.36. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.59, for a total transaction of $152,868.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,109.78. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,577 shares of company stock worth $21,662,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.