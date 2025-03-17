Choate Investment Advisors Buys 250 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $232.08 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.91 and a 12-month high of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

