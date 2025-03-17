Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,007 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $242.27 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

