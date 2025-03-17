Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.28. 172,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 500,475 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.