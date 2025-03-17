Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:CHT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.28. 172,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
