Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 992,105 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,809,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 992,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.