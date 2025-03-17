Cibc World Markets Corp Has $24.94 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $24,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after buying an additional 122,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,451,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,522,000 after buying an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

