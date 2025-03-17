Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490,124 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $117,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.