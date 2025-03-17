Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $508,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,662 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 1,428,558 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,665,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,154,000 after buying an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

