Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $315.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

