Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,701 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $15,125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.