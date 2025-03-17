Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 250,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

