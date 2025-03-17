Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 229.33%.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

