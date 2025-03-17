ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRC opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. ClimateRock has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRC. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the third quarter valued at $3,353,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

