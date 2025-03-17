Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Collective Mining Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CNL stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.37. 151,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Collective Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.50. The stock has a market cap of C$679.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.87.
About Collective Mining
