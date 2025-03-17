Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 10,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Comet Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

