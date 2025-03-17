Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) vs. Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Oklo has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -3.17, suggesting that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oklo and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oklo currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.88%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oklo and Commerce Energy Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oklo beats Commerce Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

