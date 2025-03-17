Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,752 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $61,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.28 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

