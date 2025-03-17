Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $870,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

