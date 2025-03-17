Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 50,979 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,979 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $92,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $92.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.