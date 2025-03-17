Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,667 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $95,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Quarry LP bought a new position in Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Reliance by 1,216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $283.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.98 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.