Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,074 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $78,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 408,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,301 shares of company stock valued at $121,470,200 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU stock opened at $598.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.24 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
