Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.90 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.