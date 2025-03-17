Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 571,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 163,666 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,836.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,167.80. This represents a 4.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Georgios Terzis bought 85,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $49,751.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 727,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,812.54. This represents a 13.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,175,618 shares of company stock worth $701,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Shares of COSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

