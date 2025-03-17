Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

