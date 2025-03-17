Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 868 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $168.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

