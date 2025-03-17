CPI Card Group (PMTS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CPI Card Group (NASDAQ: PMTS):

3/5/2025 – CPI Card Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CPI Card Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – CPI Card Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – CPI Card Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,039. The company has a market cap of $323.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

