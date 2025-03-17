Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

