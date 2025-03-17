Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

