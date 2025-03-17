Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 170314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

