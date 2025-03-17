Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.55. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

