Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Crimson Wine Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.55. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
